IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Short Interest Update

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRNT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of IRNT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.03. 2,150,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,669. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

In related news, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,483,990 shares of company stock worth $5,554,642.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IronNet by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IronNet by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

