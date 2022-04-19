Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -566.92 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Iridium Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

