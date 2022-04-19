IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up to $42.15

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $43.56. IRadimed shares last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 114 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.47 million, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 19,286 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $965,457.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,738,884. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

