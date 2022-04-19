ION (ION) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,203.00

ION (ION) traded up 58.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 69.5% lower against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $457,258.32 and $1,203.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00191853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00391571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,727,917 coins and its circulating supply is 13,827,917 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars.

