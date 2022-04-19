INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded INVO Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

INVO opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.79. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

