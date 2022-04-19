Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,046,000 after buying an additional 54,124 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.92. 112,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

