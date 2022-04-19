Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. 1,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $103.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

