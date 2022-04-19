Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,951,039 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $22.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439,904 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 42.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

