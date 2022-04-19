Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 180,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,144. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.