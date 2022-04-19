Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of LINK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

