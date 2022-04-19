Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.74.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. 893,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

