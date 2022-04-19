Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,624.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. 851,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $104,570,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $15,852,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

