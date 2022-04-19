Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at $15,032,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00.

EQH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Equitable by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Equitable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

