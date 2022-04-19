Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) Insider Sells 7,048 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) insider John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.77), for a total transaction of £96,275.68 ($125,261.10).

Shares of CCL stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,378 ($17.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,863. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,047 ($13.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.59). The firm has a market cap of £15.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,348.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,410.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

