Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. 428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €11.50 ($12.37) to €12.00 ($12.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €12.50 ($13.44) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

