IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $14,285,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after acquiring an additional 184,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $6,397,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 419.67 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

