IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 179,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avient Co. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

