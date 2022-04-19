IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

