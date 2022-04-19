IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LCII opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $99.22 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.43.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

