IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $686.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

