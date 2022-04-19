IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Oppenheimer worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,815,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 11.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

