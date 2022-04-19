IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth about $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in QCR by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in QCR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth about $6,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $884.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

