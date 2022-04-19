Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ACQR stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Independence has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACQR. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Independence by 64,960.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

