IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEX were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,310,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.06. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,207. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.38.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.