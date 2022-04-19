Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to post $24.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. Identiv reported sales of $22.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $131.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. 102,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01. Identiv has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

