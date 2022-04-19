Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $810,487.07

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $810,487.07 and $264.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2,614.47 or 0.06413215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.28 or 0.07445440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.52 or 0.99844323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042033 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.