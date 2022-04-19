Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.78 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $557,986.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.28 or 0.07445440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.52 or 0.99844323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042033 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.