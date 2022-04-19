Hxro (HXRO) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $148.13 million and approximately $216,639.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

