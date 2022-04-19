Hush (HUSH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,608.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1,608.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.00382811 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00084886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00092102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

