Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hunting stock opened at GBX 319 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £526.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTG. Barclays lifted their price target on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293 ($3.81).

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £31,537.20 ($41,032.01).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

