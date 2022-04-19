Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 33,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

