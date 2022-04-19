HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $739.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $739.04.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS traded up $9.48 on Thursday, reaching $454.95. 629,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,880. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.04.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.