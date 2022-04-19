Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:HWM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 29,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

