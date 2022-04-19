Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.47

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 655542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

