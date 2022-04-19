Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -647.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.
HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
