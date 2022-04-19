Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0372

Hord (HORD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market cap of $3.19 million and $297,011.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.29 or 0.07459569 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.71 or 1.00058590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

