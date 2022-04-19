Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.31 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $118.00 million and $9.31 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.32 or 0.07461922 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,335.25 or 1.00002894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

