HoDooi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.28 or 0.07445440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.52 or 0.99844323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042033 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

