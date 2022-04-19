Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Tops $10.83 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $364.10 million and $10.83 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004218 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,589,121 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.