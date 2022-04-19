Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 29th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

