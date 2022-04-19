HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,915,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,559,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 326,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 208,574 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HHLA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,345. HH&L Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $508.70 million and a P/E ratio of -17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

