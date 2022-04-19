Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hess by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.71. 1,089,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,566. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

