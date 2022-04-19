Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.55

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 294232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($81.72) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($93.55) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

