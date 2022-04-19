Hendershot Investments Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 919,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 467,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 107,687 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 970,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTL shares. UBS Group raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Necessity Retail REIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 658,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

