HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of HEICO by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,244,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

