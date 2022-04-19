Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.04 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 2,194,846 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,674 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

