HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.98, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 86,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,004,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 47,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

