Head to Head Review: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) vs. Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Invo Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 9.48 -$16.26 million ($0.84) -56.05 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 566.34 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Invo Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics.

Volatility and Risk

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OrthoPediatrics and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.06%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -16.58% -6.54% -4.74% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Invo Bioscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

