Head-To-Head Contrast: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.80 $1.39 million ($0.37) -14.41 Nuvei $724.53 million 12.98 $102.29 million N/A N/A

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.86% N/A -0.24% Nuvei N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Priority Technology and Nuvei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvei 0 1 9 0 2.90

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.43%. Nuvei has a consensus target price of $96.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.22%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Nuvei.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuvei beats Priority Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

