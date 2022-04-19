Head to Head Comparison: Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) & SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Rating) and SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and SunLink Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 983.72% -77.97% 238.22% SunLink Health Systems 13.40% 27.47% 18.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ethema Health and SunLink Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ethema Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and SunLink Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 7.68 $3.09 million $0.01 0.07 SunLink Health Systems $40.69 million 0.23 $6.89 million $0.76 1.78

SunLink Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health. Ethema Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunLink Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SunLink Health Systems beats Ethema Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethema Health (Get Rating)

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates substance abuse treatment center. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates Addiction Recovery Institute of America in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About SunLink Health Systems (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center. This segment also provides information technology services; and owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, including the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retails pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

